Priyanka Chopra gets 'risky' in a sizzling new track by husband Nick Jonas

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will star in Jonas Brothers' new video of 'What A Man Gotta Do', along with husband Nick Jonas.
Jonas Brothers', 'Sucker' was a chartbuster last year. The hit single marked the comeback of the trio and the video featured Nick, Joe and Kevin with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle.
It's a new year and it seems like the Jonas Brothers' are all set to treat their fans with yet another video, featuring their wives. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share a poster of the single, 'What A Man Gotta Do'. The poster features Nick and Priyanka and is inspired by the 1983 film Risky Business. NickYanka's chemistry in the poster is once again making the internet gawk. The couple can be seen getting all mushy as they share a loved-up moment.
'The Sky is Pink' actress captioned the post, "I’m risky... he’s the business 😝🤍@nickjonas@jonasbrothersComing soon. 1.17.20 pre order!!#WhatAManGottaDoVideo"
Before Priyanka, Nick also shared the same poster on his Instagram. Kevin Jonas also shared a poster of 'What A Man Gotta Do' which features Danielle and is inspired by the 1989 movie, Say Anything. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Joe and Sophie's poster.
Here's a snippet of Jonas Brothers' new single:
On the Bollywood front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in her first Netflix original, The White Tiger. The film also features Rajkummar Rao.
