Priyanka Chopra garners attention with her sizzling looks on latest magazine

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra who is known for her impeccable dressing style is garnering attention with her sizzling look on the September issue of Vogue.
The 36-year-old star exuded charm in a beautiful blush-pink bow top and turquoise blue floral pants and added just the right amount of oomph as she flaunted her fluffy fur clutch.
The diva kept it simple by adding a natural pop of colour to her lips with hair tied back in a ponytail.
Her alluring snap also features a few traditional pieces of jewellery, including bracelets, finger rings and neckpieces embedded with luxurious stones.
The singer-actor along with her better half Nick Jonas recently became the first-ever couple to top 2019's best-dressed list published by People magazine.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the upcoming Robert Rodriguez feature 'We Can Be Heroes.' She is also set to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India that will co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios.