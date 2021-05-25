Priyanka Chopra flaunts her toned physique in Rs 6.7 lakh Chanel outfit with a plunging neckline

A day after actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the style quotient high with their red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the former Miss World has featured on the latest cover of Vogue Australia.

Chopra Jonas donned multiple looks for the June 2021 edition that features her in a Chanel combo on the cover followed by monochromatic looks in body-hugging ensembles.

For the cover, Priyanka flaunted her toned physique in a white Chanel tunic and trousers with black striped design from the fashion label’s Spring-Summer collection.

The outfit costs around 6530 British pounds which comes to nearly Rs 6.74 lakh.