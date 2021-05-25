Priyanka Chopra flaunts her toned physique in Rs 6.7 lakh Chanel outfit with a plunging neckline

A day after actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the style quotient high with their red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the former Miss World has featured on the latest cover of Vogue Australia.
Chopra Jonas donned multiple looks for the June 2021 edition that features her in a Chanel combo on the cover followed by monochromatic looks in body-hugging ensembles.
For the cover, Priyanka flaunted her toned physique in a white Chanel tunic and trousers with black striped design from the fashion label’s Spring-Summer collection.
The outfit costs around 6530 British pounds which comes to nearly Rs 6.74 lakh.
Earlier this week, Priyanka was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards while her husband performed at the music awards and hosted the ceremony. According to Page Six, Nick is recovering from a cracked rib injury and the actress stepped in to help her husband and agreed to be a presenter at BBMAs.
The actress took to Instagram to post pictures from the red carpet. Priyanka wore a thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and a custom Dolce Gabbana ensemble. She teamed the golden ensemble with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. Nick donned a designer number from Fendi.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.
The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.
Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.