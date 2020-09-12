Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new post-quarantine haircut, shares adorable selfie

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a picture of her new haircut, on Instagram, with bangs and a fringe, a hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before.

The 'Baywatch' actor posted an adorable smiling selfie to Instagram and flaunted her new trimmed bangs. In the picture, Priyanka is seen smiling as she proudly flaunted her gorgeous new look. Her new hairstyle, bangs or a fringe, seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor is seen sporting a perfect lipstick and minimal makeup.

Chopra shared the selfie on social media with a caption, "New hair, don't care."