Priyanka Chopra exudes spring-summer vibes in her Dior ensemble worth Rs 4.3 lakh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas surely knows how to evolve her style game with each day passing by. With a great glam team on board, the desi girl can hardly get her fashion wrong.
Priyanka took to her Instagram to unveil the Port de Stella festival in Miami. She shared a gorgeous picture seated on a VanDutch, and wrote, “Made it to the heart of Miami 🌴 to unveil the @StellaArtois #PortdeStella festival series and having a blast bringing my favorite party recipe to life! If you’re in town, head to PortdeStella.com to learn how you can live #TheLifeArtois and get a taste of European music, style and cuisine through February 1. #StellaArtoisPartner”
Clad in a Dior ensemble, PC exuded spring-summer vibes, sun kissed and happy as she smiled in the pictures. Priyanka wore a Dior Yellow and Brown Dior Animals Giraffe Cotton Dress and paired it with a Black 30 Montaigne Calfskin Belt. The total cost of the dress and the belt come around Rs 4.3 lakh.
Earlier this week, Priyanka turned heads at the Grammys as she arrived in a custom Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline, all the way below her naval.
The star got candid about the iconic red carpet fashion moment including how she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a dress so low-cut.
According to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old star revealed that the key was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. The actor shared that whenever Ralph & Russo, make couture or custom outfits for her, "they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things" -- wardrobe malfunctions -- "in mind." She continued: "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting."
The 'The Sky is Pink' actor also made it clear that she won't take a fashion risk for an awards show. She also stated that in fact, the dress needs to be glued to her body. The star explained that "When I decide to wear an outfit I'm not someone who's really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I'm very secure," explained Chopra. "I don't leave unless I'm super secure." The actor laughingly added, "I don't like wardrobe malfunction! Nobody does!"
On work front Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be getting ready to take the red pill and board the "Matrix" franchise. According to Variety, the 37-year-old actor, who has made a successful foray into Hollywood, is in final negotiations to join the cast of "Matrix 4" which will see Keanu Reeves' reprising his fan-favourite character of Neo.
She will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes,' to be aired on Netflix and in 'The White Tiger,' which is an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. She will also co-producing the project.
The actor is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios, where she will be acting as well as co-producing.
With inputs from Agencies
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)