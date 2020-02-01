Priyanka Chopra exudes spring-summer vibes in her Dior ensemble worth Rs 4.3 lakh

The star got candid about the iconic red carpet fashion moment including how she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a dress so low-cut.

According to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old star revealed that the key was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. The actor shared that whenever Ralph & Russo, make couture or custom outfits for her, "they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things" -- wardrobe malfunctions -- "in mind." She continued: "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting."

The 'The Sky is Pink' actor also made it clear that she won't take a fashion risk for an awards show. She also stated that in fact, the dress needs to be glued to her body. The star explained that "When I decide to wear an outfit I'm not someone who's really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I'm very secure," explained Chopra. "I don't leave unless I'm super secure." The actor laughingly added, "I don't like wardrobe malfunction! Nobody does!"

On work front Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be getting ready to take the red pill and board the "Matrix" franchise. According to Variety, the 37-year-old actor, who has made a successful foray into Hollywood, is in final negotiations to join the cast of "Matrix 4" which will see Keanu Reeves' reprising his fan-favourite character of Neo.

She will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes,' to be aired on Netflix and in 'The White Tiger,' which is an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. She will also co-producing the project.

The actor is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios, where she will be acting as well as co-producing.

