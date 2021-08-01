Priyanka Chopra drops a stunning selfie in deep neck top; Nick Jonas calls her 'hot'

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is busy with the shoot of 'Citadel' in London, on Saturday shared a stunning photo of herself in a deep neck top on Instagram.

The picture features the 39-year-old actress in a white dress with just a hint of colour on her lips. Priyanka completed the look with beachy waves.

Her husband and singer Nick Jonas was blown away by his wife's beauty and commented "You're Hot" on her post. He also added a heart-eyed emoji to his comment.

Fans also flooded the comments section with praise for the actress.

Check out her post here: