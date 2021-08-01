Priyanka Chopra drops a stunning selfie in deep neck top; Nick Jonas calls her 'hot'

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is busy with the shoot of 'Citadel' in London, on Saturday shared a stunning photo of herself in a deep neck top on Instagram.
The picture features the 39-year-old actress in a white dress with just a hint of colour on her lips. Priyanka completed the look with beachy waves.
Her husband and singer Nick Jonas was blown away by his wife's beauty and commented "You're Hot" on her post. He also added a heart-eyed emoji to his comment.
Fans also flooded the comments section with praise for the actress.
Check out her post here:
Last week, PeeCee shared a bunch of photos and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of how she spent summer in London. The photos show her having fun with her cousin Divya Jyoti and friend Cavanaugh James.
In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with an umbrella on a rainy day, and another photo shows her jumping on a rain-soaked street.
In the other photos, Priyanka can be seen feasting on some marshmallows with her friends, getting cuddles from her German Shepherd Gino, chihuahua Diana and husky Panda.
Priyanka has been in London since last year. Meanwhile, she also celebrated her birthday with friends in the UK. Earlier this month, she compiled all the pictures from her birthday bash and shared them on Instagram.
She had also shared a series of stunning pictures in a blue monokini and her Instagram stories were a proof that she had a fun pool day.
Her husband, singer Nick Jonas made sure he made her birthday special by sending her a special gift.
In terms of work, Priyanka has a packed slate of films and shows that includes 'The Matrix 4', 'Text for You', a rom-com with Mindy Kaling, and a reality show with her husband.
She was last seen in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)