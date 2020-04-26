Priyanka Chopra dons her sexy saree in an adorable frame with hubby Nick Jonas

She chose to be a desi girl today! Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday stole the hearts of her followers by sharing a picture of herself in a stunning blue saree.

The 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share the beautiful picture and mentioned that she felt like wearing a saree.

Taking it to the captions, 'The Sky is Pink' actor wrote: "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone.@nickjonas" In the shared picture, the 'Baywatch' actor who is standing next to husband Nick Jonas, is looking gorgeous in a blue coloured saree with white leaf prints on it.