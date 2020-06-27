Priyanka Chopra demands 'Justice for Jayaraj and Bennicks', says 'no human being deserves such brutality'

Actress Priyanka Chopra condoled the death of a trader and his son in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district after being allegedly beaten up by police, and said 'no human being deserves such brutality'.

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their mobile phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at a police station by police personnel. The incident has triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. 'The Sky is Pink' actress took to Twitter and wrote, "Reeling from what I am feeling. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be the crime."

She added, "The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I can't even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks"