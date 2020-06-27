Priyanka Chopra demands 'Justice for Jayaraj and Bennicks', says 'no human being deserves such brutality'

Actress Priyanka Chopra condoled the death of a trader and his son in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district after being allegedly beaten up by police, and said 'no human being deserves such brutality'.
P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their mobile phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at a police station by police personnel. The incident has triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. 'The Sky is Pink' actress took to Twitter and wrote, "Reeling from what I am feeling. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be the crime."
She added, "The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I can't even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks"
Priyanka also shared a viral video on social media, which allegedly explains what happened in the police custody. The caption read: "This video explains everything and i will also address the blackpink issue in this so non-indians can understand what is going on, and I will attach petitions and other things so you all can understand and hopefully support :) #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix"
Jayaraj and Bennick were booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21.
Jayaraj died on June 22 night and his son Benicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody. The families alleged police assault led to their deaths.
The High Court has since ordered videotaping of the post-mortems and had posted the case to June 26.
The Chief Minister said the two police officials allegedly responsible for the deaths had been suspended while the Inspector of Sathankulam was kept under compulsory waiting.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced Rs 10 lakh solatium each to the families of Jayaraj and Benicks and government jobs to one family member of each deceased.
Inputs from IANS.
