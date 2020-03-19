Priyanka Chopra collaborates with WHO to spread awareness on coronavirus

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday urged followers to rely on authentic sources of information about coronavirus and arranged an Instagram live with top personnel of the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the pandemic.

The 37-year-old actor documented her videos on Instagram stories where she expressed the importanceof only relying on authentic information about the highly contagious disease.

'The Sky is Pink' actor started the video by saying a 'hello' and went on to say how life seems to be 'upside down.' Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas are on day 8 of self-isolation and have said they are taking all the recommended precautions to combat the spread of the virus.