Priyanka Chopra claps back at Aussie journalist who questioned her qualification as Oscar nominees announcer

Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav celebrated the nomination of their film "The White Tiger" in the best adapted screenplay category.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film bagged the nomination along with films like "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm", "The Father", "Nomadland", and "One Night in Miami".

PC said announcing the nomination herself "made it so much more special".

"So so proud," she added.

The Oscar nod for "The White Tiger" comes five days after the team's scored two BAFTA nominations.

The Oscars will be held on April 25 (early hours of April 26 in India). The show will blend virtual and live action presentation, and the host is yet to be officially announced.

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series "Quantico", has featured in films such as "Baywatch" and "Isn't It Romantic". She was last seen in Netflix's "We Can Be Heroes"

On work front, Priyanka is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series "Citadel".

Besides "Citadel", PC will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. She is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has a role in "The Matrix 4".