Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as Nick Jonas kisses her in this new Christmas photo

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas spent Christmas with their three pets at their Los Angeles home. Although they both travel a lot for work, they were able to spend the holidays with family.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a loved up photo with wife and wished their fans. He captioned it, 'Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours.'

In the photo, with a beautifully decorated tree in the background, Priyanka is seen sitting on Nick's knee as he kisses her on the cheek.

Priyanka is dressed in green flowy jumpsuit and paired it with beautiful earrings. While she is holding her dog Diana, their other two dogs, Gino and Panda, join them in posing for photos.

Since they belong to different cultural and religious backgrounds, Nick and Priyanka celebrate several festivals together. Last month, they celebrated Diwali at their Los Angeles home, and also performed all the rituals, like the evening puja.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming science-fiction film 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The Matrix franchise continues after eighteen years with this film. 'The Matrix' (1999), 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003) and 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003 are the earlier three films in the series.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:36 AM IST