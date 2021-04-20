Priyanka Chopra calls India's COVID-19 situation 'grave', urges people to stay home, follow protocols

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday urged people to stay home and follow the necessary protocols in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Several B-Town celebrities are taking turns on social media and requesting their fans and friends to ensure safety amid the ongoing crisis and Priyanka is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

Calling the present situation in India 'grave', PeeCee wrote, "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary...the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point."

"Please stay home…I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, community and your frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: stay home, ensure everyone you know stays home, if you have to step out, wear a mask, talk to those around you and help them understand this situation…we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it's your turn," she added.

"Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system" the Mary Kom actor concluded the post.