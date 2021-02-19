Priyanka Chopra borrows husband Nick Jonas’ green jacket to step out during Instagram LIVE

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra recently conducted an Instagram LIVE to interact with her fans and followers. The former Miss World took various questions about her memoir "Unfinished".

She said “Love the way it ends, how I became who I became,” adding that the "hardest chapter was grief because it was multiple levels of grief and grief that I hadn’t dealt with. But it was important to my journey."

As PC concluded her live-stream, she stepped out of her vanity van to show her fans the sets of her upcoming film “Citadel”.

However, it was Priyanka’s overcoat that grabbed eyeballs.