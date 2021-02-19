Priyanka Chopra borrows husband Nick Jonas’ green jacket to step out during Instagram LIVE

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra recently conducted an Instagram LIVE to interact with her fans and followers. The former Miss World took various questions about her memoir "Unfinished".
She said “Love the way it ends, how I became who I became,” adding that the "hardest chapter was grief because it was multiple levels of grief and grief that I hadn’t dealt with. But it was important to my journey."
As PC concluded her live-stream, she stepped out of her vanity van to show her fans the sets of her upcoming film “Citadel”.
However, it was Priyanka’s overcoat that grabbed eyeballs.
Chopra wore her husband and singer Nick Jonas’ green jacket.
Recently, in a candid conversation with her “Bajirao Mastani” co-star Ranveer Singh, Priyanka revealed that she steals Nick's outfits, sometimes before he has been able to wear it even once.
The Desi girl will feature alongside Richard Madden popularly for his stint in Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, in "Citadel", which has the backing of Avengers: Endgame’s Russo brothers.
“Citadel” is described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre".
Meanwhile, on the work front, who was last seen in 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao, will feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse.
Besides that, she is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also has a role in "The Matrix 4".