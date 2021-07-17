Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: From 'Barfi!' to 'Bajirao Mastani' - 9 best movies of the former Miss World

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was born on 18 July 1982 is a living icon and numerous people would agree in calling her that. This girl has gone everywhere. She has made a name for herself wherever she went with her talent, charisma and immense beauty. She is humble and well-liked around the world. Well, she is everyone's favourite Desi Girl at the end of the day.

Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's Best movies:

1. Dostana: I can't even write this list without writing about Dostana. This was such a great comedy film, it was completely and truly hilarious. It was in this film where Priyanka managed to make every Indian girl so proud to be a Desi Girl.

2. Isn't it Romantic? : Everyone was so excited to see Priyanka Chopra in a Hollywood rom-com, even if it was a rom-com that mocked every rom-com in history. This movie was fun, had great dialogues and had our girl Priyanka. Many raved about the music number in the end that had Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra shaking their groove thing. It gave us major Bollywood vibes.

3. Barfi! : Barfi is a movie in which Priyanka gave the performance of a lifetime. She should have been getting every award there is in the world simply for that movie.

4. Bajirao Mastani: This movie was a whole new level of iconic. Priyanka's performance in this film was loved by people everywhere. Her fans adored her. It is a historic love story which has loads of drama.

5. Dil Dhadakne Do: This movie has an all-star cast and has given us the greatest soundtrack of all time. Gallan Goodiyaan is by far everyone's favourite dance song.

6. Fashion: It was in this movie that we saw Priyanka Chopra in a brand new light. She was taken extremely serious as an actress after her performance in this film.

7. The Sky is Pink: It is based on a couple’s love story spanning 25 years, told through the perspective of their teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

8. Kaminey: Priyanka Chopra plays Sweety, a girl caught between two twins, Charlie and Guddu, in the dark underbelly of Mumbai's underworld. She is a firebrand who does her best to keep Guddu, whom she loves, out of trouble.

9. The White Tiger: An adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s best-selling novel of the same name, The White Tiger is a thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat. A rich Indian family's ambitious driver uses his wit to escape from poverty and rise to the top as an entrepreneur.