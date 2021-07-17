Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Cutest moments with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, the woman who has taken the world by storm is a celebrated actress and singer who is loved around the world. Another thing that is going to be celebrated soon is her birthday that falls on 18 July. As many of you know, the lovely Priyanka Chopra has been married to singer and former Disney star, Nick Jonas since December 2018. Let us take a look at some of the cutest moments they've shared over the years :
About their Relationship:
1. Believe it or not, Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's Twitter Dm's. Don't you absolutely love technology, He hit her with, "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet." and she texted back saying, "My team can read this. Why don't you text me?"
Nick got down on one knee when he saw Priyanka at The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. He saw her looking beautiful as ever and said "You're real. Where have you been all my life?" Smooth Nick, Smooth.
Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany's store just to buy Priyanka the perfect engagement ring. He then proposed at Crete, the largest Greek Island. Priyanka was speechless and took about 45 seconds to say Yes!
The couple had a three- day wedding celebration that combined both Hindu and Christian traditions. They were wedded in Jodhpur. Nick's father officiated the ceremony.
Previously, the couple hosted a Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet which featured a dance competition between the two families.
Overall, their romance and wedding was a real-life fairytale.