Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreate ‘Sucker’ on karaoke night

Whether it is making pasta on a dinner night or whether it is just enjoying a slow dance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show us that they are just like us, as they rejoice every small moment. In a recent video that has found its way on Instagram, we see Nickyanka recreating the song ‘Sucker’ on a karaoke night with friends and loved ones and needless to say, they can’t keep their hands off each other.

Priyanka Chopra is more than happy to croon the lyrics of ‘Sucker’ as her doting hubby Nick Jonas joins in. The couple are definitely setting the mood for the party right yet enjoying the romantic moment with each other. Nickyanka fans are going gaga over the video that has gone viral on the internet and they shared the same on these social media platforms.

Recently, after attending the much talked about private yet beautiful wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the other Jonas couple decided to take off on an exotic vacation together to Tuscany, Italy. While the couple had a lovely time there, we hear that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have now dived into their work commitments.