Priyanka Chopra, and mom Madhu cheer for Serena Williams' 100th win at US Open 2019

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with her mother was seen cheering for Serena Williams at the US Open!.

Congratulating the ace tennis player over her 100th victory, PeeCee shared two pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying the game with her mother and extending wishes to the player over her win.

"Amazing to watch Serena Williams win her 100th US Open! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl Madhu Akhouri Chopra," she wrote alongside the picture.