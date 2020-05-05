Priyanaka Chopra conducts her own Met Gala 2020 affair with niece Krishna

Actress Priyanka Chopra has often left her fans gasping for air with her iconic Met Gala looks. From sporting the world's longest trench coat in 2017 to her transformation in a Prabal Gurung ensemble in 2019, Priyanka's Met Gala looks have been the talk of the town. This year's event was scheduled on May 4, however, it has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday decided to have her own version of the glitzy-filed event at her home and she was styled by her niece Sky Krishna.
'The Sky is Pink' actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself and her adorable niece. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen wearing a denim wrap dress, while Krishna fixes a tiara on her head. The little stylist can also be seen doing PeeCee's make up in the other pictures. Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it:
"First Monday in May
This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess
Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna"
Check out her post here:
One of the fashions' glitzy-filled events of the year, the Met Gala, which was previously scheduled on May 4, 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The move has been taken as a measure to combat the spread of the contagious virus and are one among the cancelled and postponed cultural events around the world due to coronavirus.
"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date," wrote Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour.
Reported by CNN, the annual red carpet event, hosted by Conde Nast's Anna Wintour, is a celebrity-packed fundraiser for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The event has been held, without fail since 2005, on the first Monday in May.
Inputs by ANI
