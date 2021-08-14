Priyadarshan tried to 'convince actors' to reject 'Hera Pheri' sequel: Firoz Nadiadwala

As fans continue to wait for another sequel of the cult classic ‘Hera Pheri’, the film’s producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently made shocking allegations against director Priyadarshan of abandoning the film mid-way and even going to the lengths of convincing actors to reject its sequel.

After Priyadarshan constantly stated that the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal-starrer did not deserve a sequel, Nadiadwala has finally spilled the beans claiming that the director’s version was a “full of depressing scenes” with a run time of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Nadiadwala told Mid-Day, “A lot of the humorous dialogues were deleted. He was absent during the background music recording, and dubbing.”

The producer claims that after Priyadarshan’s “disappearance” mid-way led him to complete the film with the cast, late writer-director Neeraj Vora, and choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Calling Priyadarshan's version not a "comedy", Nadiadwala asserted that it was Vohra, who added punchlines to make it into a funny film.

He said, “We deleted the sad scenes. We did a lot of improvisations during the dubbing and editing to make it what the audience knows it by today.”

Last month, Paresh Rawal confirmed that makers of the iconic are currently working on the third installment of the film and fans will get to hear a 'good news by year end'.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal recently collaborated for the comedy film 'Hungama 2'.

Starring Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, the film is a sequel to 2003 comedy hit 'Hungama'. It featured Rawal, along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen in lead roles.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:36 AM IST