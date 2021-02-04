Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma is getting hitched to his girlfriend Shaza Morani, on Thursday. The duo, who reportedly applied for a court marriage last month, threw a wedding bash for their friends and family at film producer Karim Morani's residence.

The groom and his entourage was spotted outside the Morani residence as they arrived for the ceremony. Actress Padmini Kolhapure was seen dancing to her hearts content in the baarat.