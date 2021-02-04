Bollywood

Updated on

Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife

By FPJ Web Desk

The duo, who reportedly applied for a court marriage last month, threw a wedding bash for their friends and family at film producer Karim Morani's residence.

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances her heart out in son's baraat
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances her heart out in son's baraat
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma is getting hitched to his girlfriend Shaza Morani, on Thursday. The duo, who reportedly applied for a court marriage last month, threw a wedding bash for their friends and family at film producer Karim Morani's residence.

The groom and his entourage was spotted outside the Morani residence as they arrived for the ceremony. Actress Padmini Kolhapure was seen dancing to her hearts content in the baarat.

Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife

Among those who arrived for the bash was Shraddha Kapoor's mother Shivangi Kolhapure, producer Nikhil Dwivedi, his wife and others.

Check out the pictures here:

Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding pics: Padmini Kolhapure dances in son's baraat; Nikhil Dwivedi arrives with wife
Photos by Viral Bhayani

The loverbirds, who have been in a relationship for more than 16 years, are tying the knot today (February 4, 2021). They reportedly got engaged in December, last year.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in