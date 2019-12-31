Priya Prakash Varrier fangirls over Deepika Padukone’s wink challenge

After watching Deepika’s post, Priya reacted to the same. Surprised and emotional at the same time, she wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.”

It is her commitment to her craft that has propelled Deepika into becoming one of the most sought after actress of the industry and an inveterate entertainer.

All to point out that Deepika is an actress who aces every role to perfection. The character of Malti has already created a revolution in the country ever since her first look and the opus impact that “Chhapaak” trailer has created is mind boggling. Deepika’s dedication and diligence is very evident with every role she plays. But if this taste of Deepika as “Malti” isn't enough to hold fans out until then, they can catch her never seen avatar in “Chhapaak”. The makers are undertaking various means to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.