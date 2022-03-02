'Prithviraj' new release date: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's film to hit the big screens on June 3

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'Prithviraj' announced the new release date of the film on Wednesday.

The much-awaited period drama is all set to hit the big screens on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is arriving early on the big screen on 3rd June. In Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you," YRF tweeted.

Akshay Kumar also took to his official social media handles to announce the film's new release date and to unveil a brand new poster of the film.

"Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner to the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he wrote.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. While Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of Kaka Kanha, Sonu will play Chand Vardai.

The makers of the film, based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, had postponed the release date due to rising COVID-19 cases. The film was supposed to release on January 21, 2022.

In the film, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of a legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World and actor Manushi is playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

Back in November 2021, Akshay unveiled the teaser of the film, saluting the daredevilry of the braveheart.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the grand epic battles fought by Prithviraj Chauhan, and the grit and courage he displayed.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed the award-winning film 'Pinjar' and the television epic 'Chanakya' - based on the life of the most influential political strategist of India.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:53 PM IST