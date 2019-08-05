Prince Harry dedicates a royal wish for wife Meghan Markle on her birthday

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's 38th birthday couldn't have got better as the Duke, Prince Harry wished her with the sweetest message!

The royal couple seem to share an amazing bond and Harry's wish for his wife proved the same.

"Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday," read the message on the official Instagram handle of the royals- Sussexroyal.

However, the post was accompanied by a delighting wish from the Duke who wished Markle with this message.

"'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."