Priests perform 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' and 'hawan' for Lata Mangeshkar's speedy recovery in Ayodhya

Saints in Ayodhya have performed the "Mahamrityunjay jaap" and a 'hawan' for singer Lata Mangeshkar who has bene hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj, who participated in the holy ritual conducted for Mangeshkar said that he also wishes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the 92-year-old singer, who is currently in ICU.

"We have performed a 'Mahamrityunjay jaap' for the better health of singer Lata Mangeshkar. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet her," said Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj.

The singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

The Mangeshkar family, through the official account of the singer, once again asked people to not indulge in spreading 'disturbing rumours' about her health condition.

"There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you," Mangeshkar's official Twitter account tweeted.

In a separate statement from the family, they said Mangeshkar is being treated by a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

"It's not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue," read the statement, shared by close family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 03:02 PM IST