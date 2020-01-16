Pretty in Polka: Deepika Padukone's retro-inspired dress comes with a whopping price tag

Deepika Padukone, who's on a promotional spree for her latest release 'Chhapaak', was present at an event in Mumbai, to celebrate National Popcorn Day. The director of the movie, Meghna Gulzar joined Deepika for the event at Cinepolis, Andheri. Deepika looked as pretty as a picture in a retro-inspired polka dot dress.

Deepika has been serving looks throughout her promotional spree and chose to stun in a long, loose-fitted polka dot dress. From mom jeans and sneakers to six yards of grace and blackless blouses, her looks have been a sight for sore eyes. For National Popcorn Day celebrations, the actress donned a white polka dot midi dress. The pockets and frills added chic factor to Deepika's off-the-shoulder dress. Leggy lass added a black bandana and a pair of black peep-toe heels to complete her look.