Pretty in Pink: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in style at the Golden Globes 2020

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas, arrived in style at the Golden Globe Awards 2020. Known as Hollywood's most glitzy gala, the event bestowed accolades on artists, who were recognised for their excellent contributions in films and television.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.

Priyanka looked elegant as she sashayed in a pink off shoulder gown, accessorised with a stunning diamond neck piece by Bvlgari. Meanwhile Nick suited up in all black with a hint of blue. Check out their pictures below.