‘Presenting Divya Khosla Kumar…’: Sonu Nigam cheekily hits back at Bhushan Kumar’s wife amid T-series war

The battle between Sonu Nigam and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar doesn’t seem to be abating any time soon. After Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan’s wife posted a video on Instagram targeting Sonu Nigam, the singer took the video and put it up on his own Instagram page.Nigam cheekily: “Presentttttting Divyaaaaa Khoslaaaaa Kumaaaaar. I think she forgot to open her comments. Let's help her in that.
Earlier, Divya shared an Instagram video lashing out at Nigam, claiming that she had received 'rape threats' for criticising him for an Instagram story she had shared a day earlier.
In the 11-minute video, Divya is heard saying that T-Series gave Nigam his first break when Gulshan Kumar spotted a young talented boy singing for Rs 5 at Ram Leela grounds in New Delhi. Recognising the talent, Gulshan Kumar supposedly said he would make Nigam a star and bought him a flight ticket to Mumbai in the 1980s.
However, she alleged that Nigam left the record label after Gulshan Kumar was murdered by the underworld. "You did not help Bhushan, but rather joined another record label," she is heard in her outburst.
She even called her cook Sheru to corroborate her story, claiming that he had seen Nigam as a boy when Gulshan Kumar had brought him to Mumbai from New Delhi.
Nigam, who is currently in Dubai, has lashed out at the music industry for its ‘mafia-like’ attitude. The singer has even claimed that there he won’t be surprised if more people – particularly aspiring singers – die by suicide in the near future.
Nigam had posted a video on Instagram on June 18, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had hanged himself on June 14.
“People are going through a lot of mental and emotional pressure after hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput dying by suicide. It’s very difficult to come to terms with the fact that a celebrated, talented young life is no longer with us”, Sonu said in an Instagram video that has gone viral since he shared it on Thursday.
Saying that there is a ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood, Sonu added that the music mafia is ‘bigger than the film mafia. “I was lucky enough to escape from the shackles of music companies, but a number of young artistes are going through a lot of stress. Even if the director, producer and music composer wants to work with a particular artiste, the music companies object,” he added.
Since that video, Divya Khosla-Kumar has alleged that she has received 'rape threats', her husband Bhushan 'threats' and their child has been threatened as well.
