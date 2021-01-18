'Prepare for arrest': CM Yogi's media advisor after FIR against 'Tandav' web series in Lucknow

"A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma.

Those named in the FIR have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.

The FIR says that there are angry outbursts on social media against the content of the web series which was released on January 16 and people are posting its clippings.

"After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of Episode 1, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using undignified language, which can trigger religious sentiments," the complainant said.

"Similarly, in the 22nd minute of the same episode, efforts have been made to ignite caste clashes. The person holding a dignified post like that of prime minister has been shown in a very derogatory manner throughout the web series," the FIR further stated.

As soon as the case was registered, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who is the media advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a copy of it on Twitter and warned of arrests.

"There is no tolerance for playing with people's sentiments in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh. A serious case has been registered against the entire team of Tandav, which is spreading hate in the guise of cheap web series. Prepare for arrest," he wrote in Hindi.