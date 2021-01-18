'Prepare for arrest': CM Yogi's media advisor after FIR against 'Tandav' web series in Lucknow

A day after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders filed complaint against Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, an FIR has been registered in Lucknow for the same.
According to ANI, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of web series 'Tandav' Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others.
"A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma.
Those named in the FIR have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.
The FIR says that there are angry outbursts on social media against the content of the web series which was released on January 16 and people are posting its clippings.
"After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of Episode 1, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using undignified language, which can trigger religious sentiments," the complainant said.
"Similarly, in the 22nd minute of the same episode, efforts have been made to ignite caste clashes. The person holding a dignified post like that of prime minister has been shown in a very derogatory manner throughout the web series," the FIR further stated.
As soon as the case was registered, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who is the media advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a copy of it on Twitter and warned of arrests.
"There is no tolerance for playing with people's sentiments in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh. A serious case has been registered against the entire team of Tandav, which is spreading hate in the guise of cheap web series. Prepare for arrest," he wrote in Hindi.
On Sunday, BJP leader Ram Kadam said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against Saif Ali Khan's latest web series 'Tandav'. He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this.
Kadam said, "I have decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and will also mention that all the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship." When asked which part of the series he objects to, Kadam said, "One of the actors has used Lord Shiva's Trishul and Damru in an objectionable manner which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus." "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he said.
Expressing similar concerns, Manoj Kotak, a BJP leader has written a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
In the letter, Manoj Kotak wrote, "It seems that the makers of Tandav have mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. I urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban Tandav for the meantime."
Taking cognizance of complaints, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video on the issue.
When contacted about the complaints, Amazon Prime Video PR said the platform "won't be responding" on the matter.
The government recently brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.
With inputs from Agencies