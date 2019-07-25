Preity Zinta's favourite film 'Dil Chahta Hai' complete 18 years, shares video on Instagram

New Delhi: With 'Dil Chahta Hai' clocking 18 years today, the lead actor of the film, Priety Zinta shared a small clip of a song from the movie.

Sharing the clip of 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hain' Priety wrote, "Why is this film on the list of my favourite film?" The actor expressed her gratitude to Farhan Akhtar who helmed the film besides writing it.