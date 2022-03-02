Preity Zinta shares unseen pic from wedding with 'pati parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough, pens heartfelt note on anniversary

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 29, 2016.

Preity treated her fans with an unseen picture from her wedding album, in which she can be seen in a bright red lehenga with Gene in a cream-coloured sherwani.

She penned a love-filled note for her husband along with the picture. "Happy Anniversary my Love. I love you," she wrote.

She added that she has enjoyed every phase of her life with him so far, right from dating to marriage to parenthood. "Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations," she wrote.

Several celebrities commented on her post, wishing the couple a happy anniversary.

Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza and Mukesh Chhabra, among others, showered Preity and Gene with love and good wishes.

Preity currently resides in the US with her husband. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins -- a boy and a girl -- via surrogacy. They have named them Jai and Gia.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:21 PM IST