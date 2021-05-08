Preity Zinta receives second jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

Bollywood star Preity Zinta received the second shot of vaccine on Saturday.
The Koi Mil Gaya star took to Instagram and shared her pictures from the vaccination centre in Mumbai's Bandra.
In the pictures, Zinta is seen donning a black top and a pair of blue denim. She also wore a face mask while receiving the jab.
Taking to the caption, she wrote, "I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe."
The number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising in the second wave of the pandemic. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.
Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the 10 states that reported 71.81 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. The state was among the 12 states that cumulatively accounted for 81.04 percent of India's total active cases and had 6,41,281 active cases of the virus.