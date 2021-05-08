Preity Zinta receives second jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

Bollywood star Preity Zinta received the second shot of vaccine on Saturday.

The Koi Mil Gaya star took to Instagram and shared her pictures from the vaccination centre in Mumbai's Bandra.

In the pictures, Zinta is seen donning a black top and a pair of blue denim. She also wore a face mask while receiving the jab.

Taking to the caption, she wrote, "I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe."