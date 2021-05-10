Preity Zinta gives a graceful response to troll who was rude to her mother-in-law

On Mother's Day, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta posted a throwback picture with her mother-in-law on Instagram along with a heartfelt note for her.
Sharing a post for her, the actress wrote how she's lucky to have her and thanked her for making the actress feel like a daughter.
"Happy Mother’s Day to my other mother. Thank you for raising the man of my dreams and Thank you for loving me, spoiling me and for making me feel more like your daughter than your daughter-in-law," she captioned the post.
Have a look at her post here:
Moments after she shared the post, fans showered love on the duo, however, one of the users left a disrespectful comment about her mother-in-law.
Responding to Preity's caption, the troll wrote, "It’s because of fame. Is level pe aake koi bhi mother in law spoil karegi."
Shutting down the troll with a dignified response, she replied, "Fame does not work in family - love and respect does."
On the work front, Preity Zinta was busy with the latest season of the Indian Premier League, which is now suspended till further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress is the owner of Punjab Kings.
Preity made a comeback to Bollywood after sever-years in 2018 with the film Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade.
A couple of days back, the actress took the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai and informed about the same with an Instagram post.
"I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe," she wrote.
For the unversed, the actress moved to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.
She never shies away from expressing her love for him on social media.
