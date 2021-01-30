Preity Zinta Birthday Special: From Ness Wadia to Gene Goodenough, a glimpse into the actor's love life

Preity Zinta had a very successful career in Bollywood. The star was born in an Army family in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Fond of William Shakespeare's poems and plays, Preity always had an affection towards arts and literature.

She made a name for herself after appearing in several ad films before she established herself in Bollywood. She is now an entrepreneur who last appeared on the big screen opposite Sunny Deol in Neeraj Pathak's 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

These are the stars Preity was reported involved with before tying the knot with Gene Goodenough.