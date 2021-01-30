Preity Zinta Birthday Special: Best moments of the 'dimple queen' with husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta has had an illustrious career in Bollywood. She started her career with the critically acclaimed flick 'Dil Se'. She made headlines in Bollywood very early in her career. Her 2nd Hindi film 'Soldier' turned out to be a Blockbuster hit.

Preity has appeared in Hindi, English and several other language films for which she has received numerous accolades. Although, the actress has kept herself away from the big screen for quite some time now. She is a successful entrepreneur who co-owns the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League.

The actress tied the knot with her boyfriend Gene Goodenough back in 2016. The couple has been active on social platforms and have received a lot of love from their fans.

Here are the best Insta moments of the gorgeous diva with husband Gene Goodenough-