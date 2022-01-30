Preity Zinta Birthday Special: Adorable photos of the actress with husband Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta has had an illustrious career in Bollywood. She started her career with the critically acclaimed flick 'Dil Se'. Her second Hindi film 'Soldier' turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Preity has appeared in Hindi, English, and several other language films for which she has received numerous accolades. Although, the actress has kept herself away from the big screen for quite some time now, she is a successful entrepreneur who co-owns the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League.

She met Gene Goodenough in Santa Monica in Los Angeles. They dated for five years before tying the knot back in 2016. The couple reportedly got married in an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony that took place in Los Angeles.

The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends. The pair hosted a grand party in Mumbai for Preity's friends and colleagues.

Recently, the couple was blessed with twins, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, via surrogacy.

The couple has been active on social platforms and often receive a lot of love from their fans.

On January 31, 2022, Preity turns 47. On this occasion, here are some adorable Instagram photos of the gorgeous diva with husband Gene Goodenough.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:50 PM IST