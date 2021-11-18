Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcome twins 'Jai and Gia' via surrogacy

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough through surrogacy.

On Thursday, Preity took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers.

Along with a photo of herself with Gene, Preity wrote that they are overjoyed and their hearts are filled with gratitude and love as they welcome their twins.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," she wrote.

"We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia," she added.

Moments after she shared the post, fans and B-Town celebs flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Omg !! Congratulationsssss ❤️❤️❤️ god bless." Nargis Fakhri wrote, "You’re so cute."

The actress has been away from the silver screen ever since she tied the knot with Gene. However, she is quite active on social media where she is often seen treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos of herself and keeping her followers updated on her life.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Although the marriage took place in 2016, the couple was dating from 2011, evident from one of Preity's tweets where she speaks about clocking a decade together.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:28 PM IST