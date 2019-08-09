Pregnant Amy Jackson speaks about embracing her body as she goes topless in latest post

Amy Jackson, who was last seen in 2.0, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend George Panayiotou last year. Soon after the engagement, the actress revealed that she was pregnant. While she will soon welcome her first child, she is talking about embracing her body.

Taking to Instagram, Amy Jackson is seen flaunting her baby bump and has gone topless. “Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy… Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between #MOTHERHOOD,” she wrote.