Pregnant Amy Jackson hosts a gender reveal party; It's a Boy!

New Delhi: Model-actor Amy Jackson, who revealed her pregnancy in March, has now announced that she is going to be blessed with a baby boy.

Amy looked extremely happy and beautiful while disclosing the gender of her soon-to-be-baby. "It's a boy," she said to the entourage, who was present at the gender revealing party.

The actor, who was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' donned an off-shoulder light blue dress, which exposed her blossoming baby bump.

In March, while revealing the good news, Amy shared an adorable post on her Instagram account, saying that the couple "can't wait to meet the little one." "I've been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time...I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she wrote alongside an awe-struck picture of the duo.