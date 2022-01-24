Pregnancy Alert! Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal to welcome their first child

Singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child.

Aditya and Shweta met while shooting his debut film 'Shaapit' in 2010. The couple got married on December 1, 2020 in Mumbai.

Aditya is the son of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan.

While the couple hasn't made an official announcement on their social media profiles, a report by ETimes suggests that the couple will soon have a baby shower (godhbharai ceremony) soon.

Aditya told the daily that he hopes to have a baby girl because "fathers are closest to their daughters."

The duo is taking extra precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Last year in July, there were rumours that Aditya and Shweta were expecting. However, the 'Indian Idol 12' host said that it is not true and refused to comment on the same.

It all started after Aditya spoke about taking a break from the small screen after wrapping up his prior commitments.

He also announced that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television and he will not host after that.

Aditya also said that by the time he leaves, he would also be a father. His statement left many wondering if the couple is expecting their firstborn.

On the work front, Aditya is presently hosting 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

ALSO READ Aditya Narayan quits hosting, wants to produce content for OTT and TV

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:01 AM IST