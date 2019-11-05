Pre-birthday celebrations: A family invited Virat-Anushka for tea and they had no clue who they were!

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who leave no stone unturned to spend quality time together, are currently enjoying the romantic time while trekking. Anushka shared her memorable experience of trekking in a long note.

The duo, while trekking for 8.5 km, were stopped by a village on a mountain where they were flattered with the love they received from the villagers, unknowing their fame.

Touched by the beautiful gesture of the villagers, Anushka penned her heartfelt emotions in a long post along with a series of pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen posing with the villagers.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen hand in hand posing for the camera while in other pictures, an avid animal lover Anushka can be seen feeding a baby calf. The amazing landscape and picturesque background are sure to leave you amazed.