Prayer meeting to be held for Bappi Lahiri in Juhu on February 23: Reports

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 in Mumbai at the age of 69.

He had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021. The singer breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

According to several media reports, his family has announced that a prayer meeting will be held for him in Juhu on February 23.

They issued a public statement to announce the same.

"With profound grief and sorrow we share with you that on 15th February 2022 our beloved Shri Bappi Lahiri has left for his heavenly abode. A prayer meeting will be held on Wednesday 23rd February 2022. Time- 5:00 -7:00 pm. Venue- ISKCON - Juhu, Hare Krishna Land, Sri Mukteshwar Devalaya Rd, Marg, Sainath Nagar, MHADA Colony, Juhu, Mumbai. Please join us to share our grief and pray for the departed pure soul. In Grief, Lahiri Family."

The veteran singer was suffering from multiple health problems, and his condition worsened after he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

At the mere age of three, Bappi Da had started to play the table and went on to keep learning different instruments like saxophone and guitar. His maternal uncle, legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar, along with his parents were a huge part in making music such an indispensable part of his life.

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:54 PM IST