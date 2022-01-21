Prateik Babbar's ground-breaking drama 'Dhobi Ghat' clocks 11 years

Right from the beginning of his career, Prateik Babbar set the tone for his non-conformist approach. Known to be always ahead of the curve, the actor took a brave call to become a part of a rather challenging and unconventional drama, 'Dhobi Ghat', as his second venture.

As the film clocks 11 years of its release today, we can't help but look back at the path-breaking performance of Prateik Babbar as Munna. The progressive star wowed the critics by beautifully playing with the nuances of being Dhobi boy by day, rat killer by night and a wannabe actor in between. The actor earned rave reviews from all corners of the nation, with many hailing that the film belongs to Prateik Babbar! He left film enthusiasts surprised and impressed with his body language and mannerisms.

While talking about the same, Prateik Babbar said, "Dhobi Ghat was a game-changer for me. Not only because it minted the fame that it did, but it also taught me a lot as an actor. There was a lot I could explore with my character, and it allowed me to learn more nuances of acting. I still can't believe it has been 11 years since the film. It feels surreal!"

Released on 21 January 2011, 'Dhobi Ghat', directed by Kiran Rao, was produced by Aamir Khan. The film became a massive success at the box office and garnered great critical reception.

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar is making a splash with his performances. The actor had blockbuster success with his last OTT drama series, 'Hiccups & Hookups'. He is now gearing up for multiple projects, including 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Four More Shots Please! S3', 'Woh Ladki Hain Kahan' with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, and Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown'. Well, the star has a jam-packed calendar for the year!

