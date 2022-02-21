Prateik Babbar wraps up 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' shoot, says 'had fun collaborating with the team'

One of the busiest actors in tinsel town, Prateik Babbar is hopping from one set to another this year. Amid all the buzz around his packed calendar, we hear he has wrapped the shooting schedule of 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan'.

While speaking about the same, Prateik Babbar said, "'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' is one of those sets that keeps on your edge as an actor, and that is an exciting feeling. I had the most fun collaborating with the team, learning new nuances of the craft, and exploring a lot about myself while peeling the character's layers."

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar and Pratik Gandhi, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' is directed by Arshad Syed.

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar will soon kickstart the promotions of 'Bachchan Pandey', starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Last seen in the acclaimed drama series, 'Hookups & Hiccups', the powerhouse performer has 'Four More Shots Please!', Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' and 'Hookups & Hiccups' season 2 in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:34 PM IST