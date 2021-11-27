Prateik Babbar Birthday Special: When the actor went ‘drag’ with his quirky fashion look

Prateik Babbar is an Indian actor and son of late actress Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. He began his career as a production assistant before pursuing an acting career. Before making it to the big screen, Babbar appeared in television advertisements for a variety of products, including Nestle KitKat, on the recommendation of the filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar.

Babbar made his screen debut with the 2008 coming of age drama 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na'. Since his debut in Bollywood, Babbar has received accolades such as a Filmfare Award and a Stardust Award. The actor turns 35 on November 28th, 2021.

While most Bollywood actors would shy from experimenting, Prateik had us rooting for him with his stellar avatar at Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018. Playing muse to the quirky homegrown label, Chola, Prateik proved his versatility by blending in.

Chola’s Winter Fashion Week’18 collection ‘Bye Felicia’ dismisses the irrelevant and uses the colour grey to represent the strength of coming out and being yourself. It reflects how Drag can be a creative outlet, a means of self-exploration, and a way to make cultural statements.

In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous! Proving this wise thought to the T, Prateik Babbar showed his clean-shaven, rippling man chest in a quirky longline dark grey jacket and flared light grey pants.

We applaud Prateik Babbar’s effervescent spirit to break the mould and make a difference!

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:42 PM IST