'Prassthanam' Trailer: Sanjay Dutt unveils political drama amid Delhi's 'josh'

New Delhi: Delhi's 'josh' and political fervour brought Sanjay Dutt and his co-stars of the upcoming film "Prassthanam" to the Capital on Thursday for its trailer launch.

"We thought of launching the trailer in Delhi because there is a lot of josh and it's (the film) a political drama," Sanjay told media after the the launch.

While he is looking forward to the release of the political drama next month, off-screen Sanjay is not too keen on taking up politics again.

Recently, Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief and state Minister Mahadev Jankar claimed that Sanjay would join his party on September 25. The Bollywood actor subsequently clarified he would not be joining any political party.