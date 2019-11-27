Pranitha Subhash to star opposite Meezaan Jaffrey in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'

On Tuesday afternoon, the indefatigable Priyadarshan selected his leading lady for Hungama 2 out of the many hopefuls who auditioned. It is none other than Pranitha Subhash, a prolific Bangaluru-born actress who has done films in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada since 2010 when she made her debut in Porki, the Kannada remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri.

Pranitha Subhash will make her Hindi debut opposite Ajay Devgn in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. Priyadarshan is all praise for this talented Southern actress. “The minute she walked in for the audition I knew she was the one . I’ve signed Pranitha for Hungama 2 with Meezan Jaffrey. I am very happy with my casting. The pair is fresh and excited about working in my film. They don’t have the jaded seen-it-all attitude of some established stars. Not yet.”

Adds Meezan , “I am big fan of Priyan Sir and really looking forward to working with him.”