Prakash Raj on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: I've lived through nepotism but this child couldn't

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has opened up on the practice of nepotism in the film industry and blamed it for the untimely demise of the talented young Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his residence on Sunday.

"#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn't.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking," tweeted Prakash Raj.