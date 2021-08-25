e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

Prakash Raj gets married to wife Pony Verma again on their wedding anniversary, shares loved-up pics

Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in the most romantic way
FPJ Web Desk
Actor Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in the most romantic way. The couple got married again and the reason was their son Vedhant.

Their son wanted to see his parents get married in front of him and the couple obliged.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Singham' actor shared a few loved-up photos with his wife. the photos also feature his kids, Meghana and Pooja, from his first marriage to Lalitha Kumari.

"We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss (sic)," he wrote along with the photos.

Take a look at their pictures here:

On Tuesday, the actor had also shared a candid throwback wedding picture to wish his wife.

In the image, both of them can be seen looking into each other's eyes.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together."

Prakash Raj found love in Pony at 45. They tied the knot in 2010 in presence of their close friends and family members.

According to reports, he met Pony on the sets of the film where she was choreographing for one of the songs. Prakash parted ways with his first wife Lalitha Kumari in 2009.

The senior actor is known to dabble between multiple language industries and is popular with his body of work. The actor was recently seen in the Tamil anthology 'Navarasa'.

'The devil is back': 'Singham' actor Prakash Raj shares photo from hospital bed after successful...

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:03 AM IST
