Practice what you preach: Salman Khan's father Salim admits to going for morning walk despite lockdown

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been using his platform to spread awareness about COVID-19 and has been urging fans to stay home amid the lockdown. However, Salman's father, writer Salim Khan was recently accused of not following the lockdown and taking walks on Bandstand Promenade. Admitting it, Salim has said that he has a pass issued by the government and it is only on medical grounds.

An entertainment portal recently reported, a Bandra resident had reached out to them saying that Salman Khan's father is spotted taking morning walks on the road everyday. Salim Khan, in an interview, has admitted to taking brief walks during the coronavirus lockdown in the country. He said that he has been taking regular walks for the last 40 years and has been advised by the doctor to continue as he has lower back issues. However, the writer said that he's being picked on as he's a celebrity and there are others who go for a stroll with their pets.

In an exclusive interview with PinkVilla, he said, "I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us, given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see, who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too."