Prachi Desai calls out Ajay Devgn for forgetting her, Asin and other actors on 8 years of 'Bol Bachchan'

Along with the pictures, Devgn had tweeted, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especiallyAmitji) #8Years Of Bol Bachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty."

In the post, the first picture showed Devgn standing along with Senior Bachchan, Shetty and Abhishek while they posed for the picture with a smile. The BTS picture was from the shooting of the title song of film that marked a guest appearance by the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor.

The other picture, showed Abhishek and Devgn standing together engaged in a conversation with coffee mugs in their hands. One of the snap captured a fun moment between Devgn and Big B.

Directed and written by Rohit Shetty, produced by Ajay Devgn and Dhilin Mehta, the comedy-drama was inspired from the 1979 movie 'Gol Maal.' The movie also featured Asin Thottumkal, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora and Archana Puran Singh in prominent roles.

Reacting to Prachi's tweet, several netizens also called out the actor. A user wrote, "Mentioned the person having a guest appearance in the film But cant mention the lead actress of the movie ?"

Another commented, "Shame on these people, they always make it about a team of men who hogs the applause. Nepotism has seeped deep into them."

"Yesss yessss Prachiii call them out!!!!! soo proud love xx if you won't speak for yourself them noone else would! YESSS," wrote a user.